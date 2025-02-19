Sivasangari eyes new career-high in world rankings

KUALA LUMPUR: After climbing to a career-best world number seven on Monday, national women’s squash ace S. Sivasangari is determined to keep rising.

The 26-year-old Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist achieved a career breakthrough by rising to world number seven, surpassing Egypt’s Amina Orfi in the latest ranking update.

“I am happy to have reached my highest ranking so far; all the hard work has been paying off. I hope to keep climbing the rankings and improving.

“Beyond grateful for this journey and for reaching yet another significant moment in my career. Always thankful to my amazing team for their endless support and for pushing me every step of the way,” she posted on her social media accounts.

Just a week ago, Sivasangari broke into the top eight from world number 10 after stunning top American and defending champion Olivia Weaver in the semi-finals and second seed Amanda Sobhy in the final to clinch the 2025 Cincinnati Gaynor Cup title in Ohio.