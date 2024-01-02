Qualcomm Q2 profit forecast beats estimates

SAN FRANCISCO: Qualcomm on Wednesday (Jan 31) forecast fiscal second-quarter profit slightly above Wall Street estimates and sales in line with market expectations, as a new line of AI-enabled chips helps power it out of last year's smartphone slump.

The sales outlook reflects a ramp-up in purchases of new Qualcomm chips with features designed to help run chatbots, image generators and other artificial-intelligence features directly on a device instead of in cloud computing data centers.

Qualcomm shares initially rose sharply in after-hours trade but then reversed course to trade down 2%.

Qualcomm predicted sales and adjusted profit with a midpoint of US$9.3 billion (RM43.9 billion) and US$2.30 per share for the current fiscal second quarter ending in March. The outlook compares with analyst estimates of US$9.3 billion and US$2.25 per share, according to data from LSEG.

In addition to the results, the company said on Wednesday it has reached a chip supply deal with Samsung to supply chips globally for its top-end Galaxy S24 model.

In its patent business, Qualcomm said Apple extended a licensing deal through March 2027. Qualcomm said in September it had signed a deal to supply Apple with chips through 2026 but noted that part of a patent deal made with the iPhone maker in the wake of a major antitrust battle was set to expire next year.

For Qualcomm, “5% revenue growth and 24% earnings growth is very constructive in a skeptical earnings season environment”, said Thomas J. Hayes of Great Hill Capital.

Qualcomm is the biggest supplier of chips to a smartphone market that had its worst sales year in a decade in 2023. As the smartphone industry slowly recovers, Qualcomm is facing competition on multiple fronts, with Huawei and Samsung Electronics both selling phones powered by in-house chips and Taiwan’s MediaTek challenging Qualcomm's stronghold in mid- and premium-tier Android phones.

San Diego, California-based Qualcomm is also expanding into other markets such as personal computers, with partners such as Dell Technologies and Lenovo Group expected to debut laptops with chips that Qualcomm claims are faster than Apple’s in-house processors.

For the fiscal first quarter ended on Dec 24, Qualcomm reported sales and adjusted profit of US$9.94 billion and US$2.75 per share, above estimates of US$9.52 billion and US$2.37 per share, according to LSEG data.

In Qualcomm’s chip segment, the company forecast fiscal second-quarter sales with a midpoint of US$7.9 billion, above analyst estimates of US$7.86 billion. Qualcomm predicted second- quarter sales with a midpoint of US$1.3 billion in its patent-licensing business, in line with estimates of US$1.3 billion.

For the just-ended fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm said chip and licensing revenues were US$8.42 billion and US$1.46 billion, respectively, above/below analyst estimates of US$7.99 billion and US$1.41 billion, according to LSEG data.

Within its chip business, Qualcomm said that mobile handsets generated US$6.69 billion in sales in the first quarter, above estimates of US$6.37 billion, according to data from Visible Alpha. Automotive and Internet-of-Things chip revenues in the first quarter were US$598 million and US$1.14 billion, respectively, compared with analyst estimates of US$518.3 million and US$1.22 billion. – Reuters