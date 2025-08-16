Putin and Trump reach Ukraine understanding in Alaska summit

ANCHORAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin stated he reached an “understanding” with US counterpart Donald Trump during their Alaska summit, potentially advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

The leaders met to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though no concrete breakthrough was announced.

“We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine,“ Putin said at a joint press conference.

He urged Kyiv and European capitals to respond constructively without obstructing progress.

Putin also warned against attempts to derail negotiations through provocations or backroom dealings.

Notably absent was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sparking fears of decisions being made without Ukraine’s involvement.

Both leaders praised the talks, with Putin calling them “constructive” and held in a “mutually respectful atmosphere.”

Putin reiterated Russia’s security concerns, framing Ukraine’s NATO aspirations as a direct threat.

“A fair balance in the security sphere in Europe and in the world as a whole must be restored,“ he added.

Russia has long demanded Ukraine abandon NATO ambitions and cede eastern regions claimed by Moscow.

Ukraine insists any peace deal must include guarantees against future Russian aggression.

The Alaska summit marked Putin’s first visit to Western soil since launching the 2022 invasion.

Putin extended an informal invitation for Trump to visit Moscow during their press conference.

“Next time in Moscow,“ Putin told Trump, prompting a lighthearted response from the former US president.

“Oh, that’s an interesting one,“ Trump replied. “I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening.” - AFP