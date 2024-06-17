Resorts World Cruises makes history as its vessel homeports in Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Resorts World Cruises created history in Indonesia with the arrival of cruise vessel Resorts World One in Jakarta on Monday for its seasonal homeport deployment in the country.

This marks a new milestone as Resorts World Cruises is the first international cruise line to homeport in Indonesia, offering four round-trip Six-Day/Five-Night Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Cruises on June 16, 21 and 26, as well as July 1.

Travellers from Indonesia can now enjoy a cruise vacation with the convenience of embarking Resorts World One from Tanjung Priok in Jakarta weekly.

“On behalf of Resorts World Cruises, we are deeply excited to charter a new history here in Indonesia and be part of this milestone event as the first international cruise line to homeport in Indonesia with Resorts World One. The responses have been very positive and we look forward to a successful deployment from Jakarta,” said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Indonesian government and authorities, together with our travel partners and customers for their ongoing support. Together, we are pioneering the growth of the Indonesian cruise tourism industry for both inbound and outbound,” he added.

Indonesian Transportation Ministry marine safety and seafarers directorate general of sea transportation director Capt. Hendri Ginting M.M. said, “On behalf of the Ministry of Transportation, we would like to congratulate Resorts World Cruises on being the first international cruise line to establish a homeport in Indonesia with the arrival of Resorts World One. The presence of Resorts World One will not only stimulate the local economy, but also enrich the diversity of our tourism destinations.

“With the luxurious accommodations and world-class facilities, Resorts World One will attract a new segment of cruise passengers from both within and outside the country”.

Special Interest Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy director Itok Parikesit said, “It is our hope that the deployment of Resorts World One in Jakarta will provide positive prospects and increase the number of international tourists visiting Indonesia, which will also boost the country’s foreign exchange. This

deployment will also enable the Port of Tanjong Priok to not only be a homeport, but also a cruise hub and destination for more cruise tourists to explore various local destinations”.