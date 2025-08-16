Melaka achieves 60.51% measles-rubella vaccination coverage in 12 days

MELAKA: A total of 60.51 per cent or 27,166 children in Melaka have received the Measles-Rubella Supplementary Immunisation Activity (MRSIA) vaccination since August 4.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said 14,922 children were vaccinated in Melaka Tengah, 6,194 in Alor Gajah, and 6,050 in Jasin.

The 10-week MRSIA campaign targets 46,500 children, with 26,500 in Melaka Tengah, 12,000 in Alor Gajah, and 8,000 in Jasin.

Jasin recorded the highest vaccination rate at 77.73 per cent, followed by Melaka Tengah (58.43 per cent) and Alor Gajah (53.63 per cent).

Ngwe announced this during the launch of the Melaka-level Bulan Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera (BMSS) celebration, attended by state Health director Dr. Ruzita Mustaffa.

He said the vaccination coverage exceeded the initial 12-day target of 36.36 per cent.

The Melaka Health Department aims to vaccinate over 95 per cent of eligible children within the campaign period.

Parents are urged to ensure children aged six to 59 months, born between August 1, 2020, and January 31, 2025, receive the free supplementary vaccination.

Dr. Ruzita said over 13 health programmes will run in September as part of BMSS, targeting communities and schools.

Health screenings will be held at three district hospitals and clinics from September 1 to 30.

The programme includes the Orang Asli community through collaborations with various agencies.

BMSS aims to promote healthy lifestyles and reduce non-communicable disease risks like diabetes and obesity. - Bernama