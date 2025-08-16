Selangor FC edge closer to FA Cup quarter-finals with 3-1 win

SELANGOR FC took a significant step toward the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Malaysian University (MUFT) at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim opened the scoring just four minutes into the match with a well-timed finish from Muhmmad Aliff Izwan Yuslan’s pass.

Alvin Fortes extended Selangor’s lead in the 24th minute with a composed finish.

Faisal struck again before halftime, putting the Red Giants in firm control.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, Selangor struggled to break down MUFT’s organised defence.

Aiman Danial pulled one back for MUFT in the 82nd minute, denying Selangor a clean sheet.

The second leg will be held on Sept 13 at the MBPJ Stadium, where Selangor will aim to secure their quarter-final spot. - Bernama