Perlis Connect boosts digital literacy and local entrepreneurship

PADANG BESAR: The ‘Perlis Connect’ programme was held here to expand digital literacy and empower local entrepreneurs.

Organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Bernama, the event featured interactive initiatives.

Key activities included an information session on international roaming services and cybersecurity under the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS).

The MCMC NEXUS application was also demonstrated to showcase digital advancements.

Local entrepreneurs from the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) exhibited and sold their products.

“This programme aims to expand digital awareness and support the local innovation ecosystem,“ said a joint statement by MCMC and Bernama.

The event also featured an MCMC Complaints Counter for public reports and inquiries on communication services.

Bernama amplified the event through live interviews, news coverage, and broadcasts from its Mobile Studio.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, officiated the programme.

Also present were Perlis State Legislative Assembly speaker Rus’sele Eizan and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

MCMC commission member Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin attended the event. - Bernama