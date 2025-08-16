Johor Regent aids MACC in Op Sohor smuggling probe

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed receiving crucial information from Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail in its ongoing Op Sohor investigations.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated the Regent actively supports efforts to combat smuggling at national borders.

“His Royal Highness Tunku Mahkota Johor has been highly cooperative and wants such illegal activities stopped,“ Azam told reporters after the Anti-Corruption Graduates Convention (KOMAWAR).

He clarified the syndicate operates solely in the southern region, with no recent arrests made.

“If money laundering links emerge involving other beneficiaries, we will expand our probe,“ Azam added.

The commission is also investigating an online media firm linked to two suspects detained under Op Sohor.

“They worked for an undisclosed company, and we’re examining its establishment purpose,“ Azam revealed.

The suspects allegedly leaked confidential data to the smuggling network.

Five senior military officers were arrested earlier for colluding with syndicates to smuggle drugs and cigarettes worth RM5 million monthly.

Azam emphasised KOMAWAR’s role in educating graduates against corruption and fostering integrity.

The biennial programme aims to cultivate youth support for transparent governance. - Bernama