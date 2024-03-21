RHB Bank provides RM90m sustainability-linked facility to Japan’s ISF

PETALING JAYA: RHB Bank Bhd has inked an agreement to provide a RM90 million sustainability-linked facility (SLF) to Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn Bhd (ISF), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd (NOG).

NOG is Japan’s largest edible oil manufacturer while ISF stands as one of the world’s leading specialty fats and oils manufacturers.

Under the SLF terms, ISF will enjoy rebates upon achieving pre-agreed sustainability performance targets. The targets drive significant and measurable progress in key areas of ISF’s operations, supply chain engagement and client requirements, contributing to a more sustainable palm oil industry.

RHB Banking Group managing director/CEO Mohd Rashid Mohamad said, “RHB is committed to driving the adoption of sustainable practices across our business and operations. The SLF extended to ISF not only embodies our shared vision to sustainable development but also solidifies RHB’s role as a catalyst of positive change, through collaborative efforts and mutual commitment to sustainability and financial success. We are delighted to have the opportunity to support ISF on their sustainability journey and business growth through this SLF.”

ISF CEO Takashi Ishigami said its collaboration with RHB Bank for a SLF and the partnership exemplifies their shared commitment to sustainability and environmental, social and governance principles, empowering them to advance impactful initiatives for a greener and more inclusive future.