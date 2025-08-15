AI scams target Malaysian teens with advanced cybercrime tactics

KUALA LUMPUR: Fraud syndicates in Malaysia are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) and social media to target teenagers with sophisticated scams.

These scams combine child sexual exploitation, extortion, and illegal content sales, making teenagers the most vulnerable victims.

Malaysian Cyber Consumers Association (MCCA) president Siraj Jalil noted a significant shift in scam tactics over the past decade.

He explained that scams have evolved from traditional methods like Macau and romance scams to complex cybercrimes.

One alarming tactic involves fake ‘sugar mummy’ service offers on TikTok, designed to lure teenagers into sharing personal content.

This content is later classified as Child Sexual Exploitation Material (C-SET) and used to extort victims for thousands of ringgit.

“Even after paying ransoms, victims’ compromising material is often sold on platforms like Telegram to paedophile communities,” Siraj told Bernama Radio.

He also warned that legitimate social media merchants face risks when scammers duplicate their ads to deceive buyers.

Fraudsters then exploit buyer information to falsely accuse genuine sellers, leading to frozen accounts.

Siraj highlighted the growing use of AI-generated fake content and leaked data from companies like Meta in modern scams.

Social engineering techniques are also being used to study and manipulate victim behaviour more effectively.

To combat these threats, the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) now operates 24/7 with an expanded cybercrime mandate.

Parents are urged to monitor their children’s online activity closely to prevent exploitation.

Siraj called for government-backed AI literacy programmes to educate the public on recognising and avoiding scams.

Victims of cybercrime can seek assistance through MCCA’s official website at cyberconsumer.my.

The rise in AI-powered scams underscores the need for greater awareness and stronger protective measures.

Authorities continue to work on strategies to dismantle these syndicates and safeguard vulnerable groups. - Bernama