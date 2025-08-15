98 Bangladeshis denied entry into Malaysia at KLIA in AKPS screening

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 98 Bangladeshis were denied entry into Malaysia during a screening operation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) conducted the operation from 1 am to 7.30 am at Terminal 1’s International Arrival Hall.

Out of 181 foreign visitors inspected, 98 failed to meet entry requirements and were issued Not To Land (NTL) notices.

“Those involved arrived from Dhaka, Bangladesh, on an early morning flight, likely to avoid stricter daytime checks,“ said AKPS.

Fake hotel bookings, missing return tickets, and insufficient financial proof were key reasons for refusal.

AKPS stated that the visitors were suspected of planning to misuse entry facilities for illegal work and stay.

The operation aims to strengthen national security and border sovereignty.

“AKPS will continue tightening entry controls with stricter monitoring to prevent fraud,“ the agency added.

The agency warned of strict action against anyone involved in illegal entry schemes. - Bernama