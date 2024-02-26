Selangor Aviation Show 2024 eye RM1.3b potential transaction value

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Aviation Show 2024 (SAS 2024), to be hosted by the Selangor state government and organised by Invest Selangor, is eyeing RM1.3 billion potential transaction value, up from RM823 million recorded in 2023.

Selangor exco for investment, trade and mobility Ng Sze Han said this is on the back of higher participation expected from 45 countries compared with 42 last year.

SAS 2024, themed “The One & Only Business & General Aviation Show in the Region”, will be held from Sept 12 to 14 at Skypark Regional Aviation Centre (RAC), Subang. It aims to promote regional business aviation and general aviation, as well as drone- related activities.

“This year we expect to attract 25,000 visitors, with more than 30 memorandums of understanding and sale and purchase agreements with potential transaction value of RM1.3 billion from RM823 million last year. To date, SAS 2024 has confirmed participation from 10 companies, mainly from the region,” Ng said at a press conference on SAS 2024 today.

SAS 2024 anticipates a bigger number of commercial aviation and air transport services companies ranging from sub-sectors of aviation including aircraft maintenance, suppliers of aircraft components and structures, or any activities related to the aviation industry, to be participating and hopes to offer a bigger number of employment opportunities for job seekers. A career fair will be organised on the second and third day of SAS 2024.

SAS 2024 has expanded its size by adding additional hangars for the event, and offers several types of booths and chalets that aim to meet the preferences and demands of the industry players.

There will be 52 shell scheme booths that will be made available for SAS 2024 participants, occupying two hangars. In addition, SAS 2024 will offer a range of chalet set-ups for bigger participants wanting to have their own personalised discussion areas.

SAS 2024 also anticipates a bigger participation of static aircraft displays, and hope the big OEMs and other major industry players will return with their latest aircrafts to be displayed in the show. This three-day event will bring programmes and activities including networking cocktails, forums and talks, career fair, children’s activities and airshow.

This year, SAS will incorporate some new segments such as space technology as well as search and rescue.

Among the programmes planned during SAS 2024 will be the Career in Aviation, a job placement fair that will feature 40 companies in the industry seeking to find employees.

In the 2023 edition, a total of 28 MoUs were signed, involving RM823 million in potential transaction value. The show attracted a total of 19,217 international and domestic visitors.