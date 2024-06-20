Taiwan launches global green campaign, invites proposals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) has launched the “Go Green with Taiwan” campaign to forge a sustainable and prosperous future with the global community.

In a statement, Taitra announced the campaign inviting global participants to submit proposals to demonstrate their creativity by integrating Taiwanese sustainable green products and solutions, aimed at promoting Taiwans sustainable green industry and fostering international collaboration for global sustainable development.

The top three proposals will each be awarded a cash prize of US$20,000 (RM74,000), it added.

“This initiative aims to feature Taiwan's leadership and potential in the global sustainable green energy industry, contributing to both environmental and economic sustainability goals worldwide,” the statement said.

Go Green with Taiwan was inaugurated at a press conference in Taipei, attended by Taitra chairman James Huang; International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, director-general Cynthia Kiang; and Go Green with Taiwan honorary ambassador Stan Shih, who is the founder and honorary chairman of Acer Group, among others.

Huang was quoted in the same statement as emphasising that Go Green with Taiwan was developed to serve as a crucial gateway for international partners to gain insight into Taiwan's sustainability efforts for the first time.

“It promotes Taiwan’s most comprehensive and innovative green products and solutions, inviting international partners to join Taiwan in driving sustainable economic and environmental transformation,” he said.

Proposal submissions for the campaign are open until Aug 31. Proposers from around the world are encouraged to actively participate and collaborate with Taiwan in building a green and sustainable future together.