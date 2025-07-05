Father and son killed in Tangkak motorcycle crash

JOHOR BAHRU: A man and his young son were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a collision with a four-wheel-drive vehicle at KM2.5 Jalan Sialang in Tangkak yesterday.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the 52-year-old man and his seven-year-old son died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 8.10 pm incident occurred when the victim is believed to have lost control of the motorcycle, which veered into the opposite lane.

“The driver of the Toyota Hilux, a 27-year-old man, sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Roslan urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Investigating Officer Insp Khairul at 01112445836 to assist in the investigation. - Bernama