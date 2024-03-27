Trade last month amounted to RM211.8 billion

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s total trade for February 2024 amounted to RM211.8 billion with exports and imports recorded RM111.3 billion and RM100.5 billion, respectively, the Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DoSM) reported today.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said exports were valued at RM111.3 billion in February 2024, decreased RM939.5 million (-0.8%) compared with the same month of the previous year. The decrease in exports was attributed to the lower exports in states and federal territories such as Penang (-RM2.2 billion), Kuala Lumpur (-RM1.2 billion), Joho (-RM658.5 million), Sabah (-RM368.4 million), Labuan (-RM343.7 million), Kelantan (-RM182.9 million), Malacca (-RM156.4 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM139.8 million) and Perlis (-RM15.9 million).

However, exports increased in Sarawak by RM2.1 billion, Selangor (+RM460.3 million), Perak (+RM446.2 million), Pahang (+RM390.8 million), Terengganu (+RM361.4 million) and Kedah (+RM234.6 million).

Penang remained as the top exporter with 28% share, followed by Johor (21.1%), Selangor (18.2%), Sarawak (10.6%) and Kuala Lumpur (4.3%).

By state, Mohd Uzir said, imports in February 2024 increased RM7.8 billion (+8.4%) compared with the same month in 2023. The increase in imports was attributed by the higher imports in Kuala Lumpur (+RM2.3 billion), Selangor (+RM1.2 billion), Penang (+RM1.1 billion), Negeri Sembilan (+RM1 billion), Kedah (+RM1 billion), Sarawak (+RM599.6 million), Johor (+RM426.9 million), Labuan (+RM285.4 million), Sabah (+RM281.6 million) and Perak (+RM155.7 million).

However, imports decreased in Malacca by RM621.5 million, Pahang (-RM171.8 million), Kelantan (-RM34.8 million), Perlis (-RM27.2 million) and Terengganu (-RM23.6 million).

Selangor continued to dominate Malaysia’s imports with a share of 25.3%, followed by Johor (24.4%), Penang (20.9%), Kuala Lumpur (8.1%) and Kedah (5.6%).