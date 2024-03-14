UCrest to digitalise, deploy IoMT in Mediaprime Healthcare’s clinics, services

PETALING JAYA: UCrest Bhd and Mediprima Healthcare (M) Sdn Bhd have inked a business partnership agreement to digitalise and inject Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technology into the latter’s clinics and medical services.

Mediprima will deploy iMedic in their 18 clinics offering telemedicine, preventive care programmes, chronic disease management and digital health screening programmes. The combination of advanced technology and medical expertise, will be offered to its patients nationwide.

“Our partnership with Mediprima ... they will become the first private clinic chain in the country which will use our system in a big way to manage their patients and hopefully with the technology, they are able to scale up their business beyond the physical boundary of a clinic,” said UCrest Bhd CEO Eg Kah Yee during a joint press conference today.

“This partnership with Mediprima marks the beginning of the digital health era in the country with the use of IoMT technology in providing healthcare services. The synergy is strategic and instrumental in elevating the primary care services from reactive medical service to proactive management of the health of patients.

“With the use of technologies in healthcare, healthcare service providers are able to improve productivity significantly and to provide more affordable services nationwide easily,” he added.

Eg shared that it is in talks with the government on implementing IoMT in its hospitals as well as further training for medical personnel on its usage, However, he did not elaborate.

Recently, he said the group had signed a partnership agreement with Universiti KL, which involves technology accessibility and training for its medical personnel, staff and students.

Meanwhile, Mediprima Healthcare director Dr Anbalagan Kailasan said its group plans to open 10 clinics by year-end. To date, it has opened four clinics in Klang Valley.

He said that it targets to set up clinics outside Klang Valley, such as in Seremban or Ipoh, particularly in rural or suburban areas.

By 2029, it expects to open 100 clinics nationwide, including East Malaysia should there be any opportunities for expansion.

“We will look into wherever there is a need because we're doing primary health care ... We are more structured now, we have more staff, manpower and our financial (stability) will help us open more clinics,” he said.

The collaboration is expected to contribute positively to Mediprima’s expansion plan.