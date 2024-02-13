Value of construction work done rises to RM34 billion in Q4 2023

PETALING JAYA: The value of construction work done reached RM34.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4’23), an increase of 6.8% over that a year ago, said Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

“For the seventh quarter, the construction sector remained on a positive trajectory, registering an increase of 6.8% to reach RM34.1 billion of work done value in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q3’23: 9.6%, RM33.4 billion). The growth in this quarter was reinforced by the stronger expansion in the civil engineering sub-sector, which surged by 18% (Q3’23: 17.1%) while residential buildings and special trade activities expanded at a slower pace of 2.3% (Q3’23: 7.9%) and 0.3% (Q3’23: 16.2%) respectively.”

In contrast, the non-residential buildings sub-sector experienced a decline of 1.9% (Q3’23: -0.7%).

Of the RM34.1 billion work done value in Q4’23, Mohd Uzir said, 41.9% or RM14.3 billion was in civil engineering, primarily in construction of roads and railways (RM7.5 billion) and construction of utility projects (RM5.2 billion).

“The value of work done for non-residential buildings and residential buildings amounted to RM9.5 billion (27.7%) and RM7.1 billion (20.9%), respectively.”

Meanwhile, special trade activities contributed RM3.3 billion (9.6%), mainly in electrical installation (RM1.1 billion); plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation (RM0.7 billion); and site preparation (RM0.7 billion).

Elaborating on the performance of the construction sector by project owner, Mohd Uzir said, “The private sector continued as the main contributor with a value of work done of RM20.3 billion or encompassing 59.5% of the overall value in this quarter. Nevertheless, the growth moderated to 1.4% as compared to 8.6% recorded in the previous quarter.

“The public sector, with a 40.5% share or equivalent to RM13.8 billion, maintained a steady double-digit growth of 15.9% after registering 10.9% in the third quarter of 2023, supported by a substantial 26.6% growth in civil engineering activities.”

Nearly 60.3% of the work done value in Q4’23 was concentrated in Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Sarawak and Johor.

The construction value in Selangor amounted to RM8.6 billion or 25.1%, attributed to civil engineering (RM3.5 billion), followed by residential buildings and non-residential buildings with both at RM2.1 billion. Federal Territories ranked second with a value of RM4 billion or 11.8%, mainly in non-residential buildings (RM1.5 billion) and residential buildings (RM1.4 billion) activities.

Additionally, both Sarawak and Johor recorded a work value of RM4 billion.

The value of construction work done in 2023 reached RM132.2 billion, demonstrating continuous positive momentum at 8.4% after turning around in 2022 with 8.8% growth. During the year, all sub-sectors experienced an upturn, with civil engineering activities making a notable double-digit increase of 15.7%, followed by special trade activities (8.5%). Residential buildings and non-residential buildings posted an increase of 3.7% and 3.1% respectively.