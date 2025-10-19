Anwar rebukes critics of Gaza peace plan, defends diplomatic efforts

JASIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today rebuked excessive criticism of the Gaza peace plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump.

He described criticisms of US involvement in negotiations as unhelpful to resolving the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Anwar revealed he spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi yesterday to appreciate Egypt’s commitment alongside other Arab nations including Türkiye.

“He said that is why Muslim countries must continue to act as one team,“ Anwar stated regarding his discussion with El-Sisi.

The Prime Minister expressed concern that the West Bank might face renewed attacks during negotiations.

“Although we have reservations and do not agree with all 20 points in the peace plan, I also listened to other views, including from Hamas,“ he said.

Anwar questioned critics who oppose negotiations while Hamas fighters face death on the ground.

“Sometimes we act as if we know better, while Hamas is fighting on the ground and thousands have died,“ he told the Melaka MADANI Rakyat Programme closing ceremony.

El-Sisi agreed to raise Malaysia’s additional concerns during a scheduled November conference.

The Egyptian President also assured Malaysian volunteers would be allowed to enter Gaza with humanitarian aid.

International peace negotiations hosted by Egypt in Sharm el-Sheikh were co-chaired by El-Sisi and Trump.

Trump previously announced Israel and Hamas agreed to the peace plan’s first phase unveiled on September 29.

The agreement includes ceasefire terms, prisoner exchanges and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The plan proposes new Gaza governance without Hamas participation and formation of multinational security forces.

Anwar also contacted Afghanistan and Pakistan leaders regarding escalating border tensions.

He defended his diplomatic efforts despite parliamentary criticism of such communications.

“The Emir of Qatar requested that Malaysia support peace efforts by bringing together the defence ministers from Pakistan and Afghanistan to Doha,“ Anwar revealed.

Talks between the two nations are now ongoing in Doha following Malaysia’s mediation.

The Prime Minister also slammed opposition attacks on government policies without factual basis.

He cited heritage building restoration including Carcosa Seri Negara as preserving national historical treasures.

Budget 2026 allocated RM600 million through Khazanah Nasional for Carcosa Seri Negara’s restoration. – Bernama