Volvo Cars switches to green fuels for ocean freight

PETALING JAYA: Volvo Cars has switched to renewable fuels for ocean freight, reducing fossil carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 84%.

As the first global carmaker to announce such a switch, Volvo Cars will achieve an immediate reduction in fossil CO2 emissions from intercontinental ocean freight by 55,000 tonnes over a year.

Thanks to the renewable fuel, CO2 emissions are reduced by at least 84% compared to fossil fuel. The reduction is equivalent to the CO2 emissions of a full truck driving around the equator about 1,200 times.

The fuel used is fatty acid methyl esters and is based on renewable and sustainable sources, mainly waste cooking oil.

Volvo Cars will use renewable fuel for inbound ocean container transport of production material destined for manufacturing plants based in Europe and the Americas, as well as all spare parts distribution made globally by ocean container transport.

Volvo Cars COO and deputy CEO Javier Varela said renewable fuel is not the endgame for removing CO2 from the world’s ocean freight needs.

“Yet this initiative shows that we can act now and implement solutions that achieve significant results during the wait for long-term technological alternatives,” he said.

Varela added, “We don’t view this initiative as a competitive advantage. On the contrary, we want to spark other car makers into action as well, to increase demand for carbon efficient ocean transports and to establish renewable fuels as a mid-term solution that works. We all have a responsibility to act.”

Volvo Cars has been working on this initiative together with its logistics partners Maersk, Kuehne+Nagel and DB Schenker. The logistics service providers have from June 1, 2023 switched to renewable fuel for equivalent energy needed for all container transport done for Volvo Cars.

When renewable fuel is not available on a specific shipment, renewable fuel allocation is instead used by the logistics partner for another customer’s route elsewhere, so the overall cut in fossil fuel use is kept on par with actual use in container vessels. The methodology, called “mass-balancing”, is third-party audited regularly.

The renewable fuel itself is certified and not produced in competition with food crops. It is therefore sustainable in accordance with the European Union Renewable Energy Directive.

“We’re continually exploring sustainability opportunities across all aspects of our supply chain, and across our overall business. Our list of initiatives keeps growing as we work towards our ambition of becoming a climate neutral company by 2040,” Varela said.

Volvo Cars’ ambition is to reduce its lifecycle carbon footprint per car by 40% between 2018 and 2025, which requires a 25% reduction in operational emissions, including logistics. It is also aiming for climate-neutral manufacturing by 2025.