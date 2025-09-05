Engineer drowns in Timah Tasoh Freshwater Lake after fishing trip

KANGAR: A 25-year-old engineer drowned this afternoon in the Timah Tasoh Freshwater Lake near Beseri, Padang Besar, after he reportedly failed to climb back onto a boat while in deep water following a fishing trip with a friend.

Padang Besar deputy police chief Supt Sarih Salleh said the victim, Muhammad Zamhareer Zulkifli, was found by firefighters during a search and rescue operation at 2.45 pm, about five metres from where he was believed to have fallen into the lake.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim and his 24-year-old friend had gone fishing on a boat at the lake around 7 am. After they finished fishing, their boat became stuck in shallow water,” he said in a statement today.

The two attempted to push the boat into deeper water, but the victim was unable to climb back aboard and is believed to have fallen in and drowned. His friend’s attempt to rescue him failed and the police received a distress call at 11.40 am.

The body has been sent to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar for a post-mortem and further investigations are ongoing.