Yinson shows off Hydroglyder prototype

MALACCA: Yinson GreenTech (YGT), through its marinEV brand, has completed the construction of its all-electric crew transfer vessel, the Hydroglyder.

The vessel is to provide the crew transfer services within the Singapore harbour craft segment that is fully built and integrated in Malaysia.

Present to witness the completion of the Hydroglyder prototype at the Ctruk Boats shipyard were Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook, Yinson Holdings Bhd (Yinson) group CEO Lim Chern Yuan and YGT CEO Eirik Barclay. Malacca state government representatives and strategic partners including OCBC Malaysia, represented by wholesale banking head Jeffrey Teoh were also present.

The Hydroglyder is equipped with advanced hydrofoil system, which provides better energy efficiency as compared to traditional electric vessels of the similar size. The onboard batteries provide power to propel the vessel while the flight control system maintains the stability of the craft during foiling. This is expected to reduce operational cost by up to 90%.

Loke said, “I am proud that Malaysia was selected for the Hydroglyder prototype’s assembly and construction, demonstrating the country’s ability to deliver world-class, technologically advanced engineering projects. This aligns well with the National Transport Policy that aims to enhance Malaysia’s economic competitiveness by developing a skilled workforce, fostering a conducive business environment, and facilitating trade and investment.”

Meanwhile Lim said that the Hydroglyder prototype will be a game changer and is a prime example of their commitment to transform the maritime industry.

Barclay said, “The Hydroglyder prototype is a major milestone in our quest to reduce the maritime industry’s carbon footprint, reduce local particulate air pollution and prepare for the launch of a fleet of technology enhanced, zero-emission vessels. Collaboration with like-minded partners has been crucial to the successful completion of this prototype. Special mention to Ctruk Boats, whose expertise in composite material technology allowed us the full flexibility to modify the vessel’s design as needed during the construction process. We also hope that the project has contributed to the nurturing of local talent and industrial capabilities.”

The vessel will debut in Singapore to start its sea trials and aims to contribute to the achievement of the country’s decarbonisation goals. The Hydroglyder will be the first vessel of its kind within the Singapore harbour craft market, providing a more efficient and environmentally-friendly alternative to current crew transfer vessels.

Recently, the Hydroglyder won the ‘Most Promising Maritime Technology Award’ at the recent Singapore Norway Innovation Conference) in recognition of the vessel’s cutting-edge technology.