KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims taking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in two affected states has risen as of 8.30 pm.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees in Bentong district rose to 121 from 33 families, compared to 111 people from 31 families earlier in the afternoon.

The Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana portal reported that all victims are housed at PPS Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Karak Setia, comprising 78 adults, 38 children and five infants.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of flood victims in Jelebu climbed to 110 from 27 families, compared to 51 individuals from 11 families this morning.

Jelebu district civil defence officer Lt (PA) Mohd Najib Abdul Karim said one PPS has been opened at Dewan D’Sury to accommodate evacuees from Klawang and Chennah.

He said the evacuees were nine senior citizens, 62 adults, 35 children and four infants from Ladang Jelebu, Taman Pekan Baru, Taman Bandar Tinggi and Kampung Sepri, Chennah.

“The weather is currently clear, and the rain has stopped. However, our personnel continue to monitor water levels in nearby rivers,” he said in a statement today.

He added that rescue operations involved 17 Civil Defence Force personnel, 10 firefighters, 13 police officers, five JKM staff and eight members of the Royal Malay Regiment.