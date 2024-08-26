Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang across 12 districts in Perak

IPOH: The Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2024 convoy will tour 12 districts in Perak over a distance of approximately 780 kilometres starting today until Thursday.

Perak State Information Department (JaPen) in a statement said the four-day programme will visit the districts of Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, Muallim, Teluk Intan, Bagan Datuk, Kuala Kangsar, Lenggong, Gerik, Hulu Perak, Larut, Matang and Selama and Kerian.

According to the statement, a total of 20 vehicles from JaPen Perak, Digital Perak, the National Security Council, the Road Transport Department and the Royal Malaysian Police joined the convoy which will end in Kerian district.

The convoy was flagged off by Perak State deputy secretary (Management) Nor Sham Rahman at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building grounds here today.

KJMG 2024 which is held in conjunction with the celebration of National Month 2024 is the best platform to fire the spirit of patriotism and independence among the people.