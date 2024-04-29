Hajiji welcomes Tex Evolusi’s plans to have 99% Sabahan workforce

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) welcomes Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd’s (TEWM) plan of having a 99 per cent Sabahan workforce.

Hajiji said he was made to understand that the company’s target is to attain 70 per cent Sabahan workforce within the initial two years and advance to 99 per cent by the fifth year, and indeed, this aligns with the aspiration of the state development blueprint to create employment for Sabahans.

“The creation of jobs for skilled and semi-skilled individuals from Sabah is particularly noteworthy,” he said in his speech at the launch of the integrated Schedule Waste Management Facility here, today.

His speech was read by Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said environmental conservation and sustainable development are key foundation pillars of the state’s development blueprint - the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya.

“The time is ripe for Sabah to have a facility with new standards in schedule waste management through innovative practices and advanced technologies, offering tailored solutions to various industrial requirements,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the facility launched by TEWM at Sabah Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP), in addition to advocating sustainable development practices across industries will see the treatment of a greater volume of new chemical waste, minimise land impact and reduce pollution.

“Through the promotion of environmentally sustainable practices, we are laying the foundation for a greener and more resilient future. I wish to see Tex Evolusi set new standards and best practices for all to emulate.

“The availability of this facility not only complements our environmental sustainability efforts but it represents a robust step in technology transfer.

“Enhancing our waste management systems and supporting the upcoming oil and gas projects under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments over the next three years,” he said.

Hajiji said the availability of this facility in Sabah means it is cost-saving benefits for clients and current market players by eliminating the need to transport scheduled waste outside of Sabah for treatment.