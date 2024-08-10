Achieving global success in the automotive industry

Having graduated with a Bachelor in International Business from Management and Science University (MSU) in 2016, Kakajan Babayev decided to carry his family’s legacy in the automotive industry in Turkmenistan as a leading auto parts producer.

Using the brand name ‘Autogunt’, Kakajan produces not only for the local market but also exports to neighbouring countries, including China, Japan and Malaysia.

“The reason why I chose MSU was mainly due to its unique international student network which provides advantages for international students to embark on business development opportunities post-graduation.

“I was also referred by one of my friends to pursue higher education at MSU so as to engage with Malaysia’s vibrant multicultural landscape and on-campus learning experiences that further enhanced my social skills.

“I remember the first time I did my internship before my graduation at MSU where I was assigned to a production company in Malaysia and gained valuable hands-on experience there. Back then, I was quite passive and had difficulties mediating interactions in professional settings. My years spent at MSU have transformed me to become a proactive and socially adept individual, which has propelled me to success,” said Kakajan.

His significant transformation throughout his varsity life enabled him to make connections with influential business partners and industry professionals from Malaysia and around the world which strengthened his standing as a world-class entrepreneur.

His active participation in MSU clubs and associations also developed his leadership and managerial skills, which further added to his business acumen and ability to succeed on a global level.

“I was a part of the student representative council (SRC) at MSU, which provided the opportunity to significantly improve my leadership skills. This is crucial if you are someone who envisions organising and running a corporation successfully.

During my studies at MSU, I enjoyed participating in many sports and cultural programmes that opened my eyes to the vibrant multicultural life in Malaysia,” added Kakajan.

He continues to believe in sustainability practices, which he learnt at MSU and curates his journey to make the world a better place for future generations through his business with innovative engineering breakthroughs and sustainable sourcing of raw materials.

“Personally, I believe it is important to follow ethical practices when doing business and not let short-term gains overtake the need to incorporate sustainable practices in business ventures,” shared Kakajan.

