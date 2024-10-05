$!Alliance Manchester Business School offers free Masterclass for senior business leaders

ALLIANCE Manchester Business School (AMBS), the business school of the University of Manchester, is rolling out its latest masterclass session for the month.

AMBS, which is triple accredited by AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS, offers part-time degree programmes including Manchester Global MBA and MSc Financial Management. Core MBA modules are now delivered in Kuala Lumpur. The University of Manchester is ranked 32nd in the world by QS World University Rankings 2023, fifth in the UK research powerhouse in REF 2021 and second in THE Impact ranking 2023, with as many as 25 Nobel Prize winners.

Scheduled for May 17, 2024 and taking place at the headquarters of the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, the Digital Leadership: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Innovation and Sustainability masterclass will be delivered by Stuart Wells, managing director of Executive Education, AMBS, the University of Manchester.

This masterclass offers leaders essential digital skills, empowering them to integrate sustainability into their leadership styles and drive transformative change. Attendees are invited to join and unlock the potential of digital leadership in the age of AI, innovation and sustainability.

This session’s long-term aim is to curate a future where programmes such as this help foster sustainable growth and prosperity in the region. By equipping leaders with the skills, knowledge and mindset to navigate complexities, AMBS aims to cultivate a new generation of forward-thinking leaders. Through collaboration and shared values of innovation and sustainability, these leaders will drive positive change, address challenges, and shape a prosperous future for generations to come.

Also, marking a new milestone in leadership education, AMBS, in collaboration with the Perdana Leadership Foundation is set to unveil the AI Innovate360 Leadership Programme. This partnership signifies a bold step towards elevating the standards of executive leadership in Malaysia, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of two esteemed institutions.

Designed to guide senior executives seeking to navigate the complexities of the 21st-century business landscape, the programme aims to equip leaders with the tools and insights needed to drive innovation and integrate sustainability via the power of AI, at a time when staying at the forefront of AI developments is crucial for the country. Through strategic insight, innovation strategy development and effective communication tools, participants will be empowered to lead with agility and foresight. Participants with senior-level strategic responsibilities will benefit the most from this programme. Upon completion of the AI Innovate360 Leadership module, participants will get a module exemption from the Global MBA programme.

Additionally, the programme is HRD-Corp certified and is scheduled to take place from Sept 24 to 26, 2024 in Bukit Tinggi, Malaysia.

“At a time when visionary leadership is paramount, this collaboration couldn’t be more timely. We believe in developing digital sustainable leaders — those who understand the intersection of AI, innovation and sustainability. Our programme aims to address the dynamic needs of senior executives amid technological advancements and global challenges,” said Wells.

As the University of Manchester celebrates its 200-year legacy, this partnership exemplifies a commitment to innovation, leadership, and global influence. Interested participants can register here.