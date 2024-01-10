Annual DUKE-TARCian Run Unites Communities

THE DUKE-TARCian Run 2024, jointly organised by the TARCian Alumni Association (TAA) and Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), attracted 5,500 participants with the participants running along a 7-km stretch of the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE).

In celebration of Malaysia’s 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China, the run was a resounding success, with TAR UMT students, staff, and family members from Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Johor and Pahang campuses as well as the public. In addition, this year’s participants also included students, family members and staff of Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) Chong Hwa Kuala Lumpur and as well as participants from the China Students and Scholars Association in Malaysia (CSSA-MY).

There were two flag-offs, beginning with the participants of SMJK Chong Hwa followed by a second group of runners, which were conducted by Tan Sri Datuk Seri Lim Keng Cheng, Board Chairman of SMJK Chong Hwa, Prof Dato’ Indera Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT, Ir Mohd Hadzmir, Timbalan Ketua Pengarah, Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia, Troy Chan Gwo Haur, President of TARCian Alumni Association (TAA), Jackie Tan, Organising Chairman of TARCian Run 2024 and TAA Vice President as well as the Principal and members of the Parent-Teacher Association and Alumni body of SMJK Chong Hwa. Zhao Changtao, Counsellor from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia joined in the celebrations at the finish line.