Awarded ACCA platinum status

TAYLOR’S College being awarded the prestigious ACCA Platinum Approved Learning Partner status represents the highest level of recognition from ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Global and marks a significant milestone in its journey to deliver world-class accounting education through the programme.

In addition to positioning Taylor’s College as a leader in quality education within the ACCA community, the Platinum status grants students expanded access to ACCA’s professional development resources and global networks that drive career growth and empower them with critical skills and insights for the industry.

Campus Director of Taylor’s College, Josephine Tan said: “This milestone is testament to our perseverance, passion, and commitment over the years. It affirms the excellence of our ACCA programme and the commitment of our faculty, students and partners who worked tirelessly to uphold and elevate our standards.

“With our unwavering commitment to excellence in education, real-world experience, and professional integrity, we will continue to nurture future accounting leaders in Malaysia, equipping them with vital skills to excel in a rapidly evolving industry, “she added.

While attributing Taylor’s success to invaluable support from industry partners, Josephine added that insights from their Industry Advisory Panel ensure that accounting programmes remain attuned to the evolving demands of the profession.

“We are deeply grateful to our panel members for their dedication and impactful contributions, which have enriched the professional development of our ACCA students. With their continued support, we are building a thriving ecosystem that strengthens both our students and the profession.”