Awarded ACCA platinum status

TAYLOR’S College being awarded the prestigious ACCA Platinum Approved Learning Partner status represents the highest level of recognition from ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Global and marks a significant milestone in its journey to deliver world-class accounting education through the programme.
In addition to positioning Taylor’s College as a leader in quality education within the ACCA community, the Platinum status grants students expanded access to ACCA’s professional development resources and global networks that drive career growth and empower them with critical skills and insights for the industry.
Campus Director of Taylor’s College, Josephine Tan said: “This milestone is testament to our perseverance, passion, and commitment over the years. It affirms the excellence of our ACCA programme and the commitment of our faculty, students and partners who worked tirelessly to uphold and elevate our standards.
“With our unwavering commitment to excellence in education, real-world experience, and professional integrity, we will continue to nurture future accounting leaders in Malaysia, equipping them with vital skills to excel in a rapidly evolving industry, “she added.
While attributing Taylor’s success to invaluable support from industry partners, Josephine added that insights from their Industry Advisory Panel ensure that accounting programmes remain attuned to the evolving demands of the profession.
“We are deeply grateful to our panel members for their dedication and impactful contributions, which have enriched the professional development of our ACCA students. With their continued support, we are building a thriving ecosystem that strengthens both our students and the profession.”
Portfolio Head of ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia, Andrew Lim said: “Attaining Platinum status is a significant achievement and this accolade highlights Taylor’s College’s dedication to excellence in delivering ACCA education and supporting student success, in line with global best practices.
“It reflects their commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals who are not only technically proficient but also uphold the ethical and professional standards central to ACCA’s purpose of building a better, more sustainable world. Together, we aim to empower students to thrive in an ever-evolving financial landscape,” he said.
During the celebration with its students, alumni, and partners, Taylor’s College signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ACCA, in the presence of Datuk Loy Teik Ngan, Chairman of Taylor’s Education Group, and Ang Wen How, Education Relationships Lead, ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia.
The partnership, aimed at boosting student success, establishes a dual-award pathway for the Diploma in Business students, aligned with evolving industry standards and new developments such as Education for Sustainable Development (ESD).
Tan said: “This partnership allows us to introduce tailored programmes aimed at enhancing employability. For example, students in the Diploma in Business programme will gain essential knowledge in accounting, better preparing those who wish to pursue ACCA after graduation. Together, Taylor’s College and ACCA are dedicated to initiatives that meet industry standards and prepare our students for impactful careers.”
In 2020, a Taylor’s ACCA student won first prize winner in ‘Foundations in Audit’, achieving the highest score in Malaysia and third worldwide.
In 2021, this success was repeated with the highest score in both Malaysia and the world for the same subject.
In 2022, Taylor’s students achieved top scores in Malaysia for ‘Audit and Assurance and Maintaining Financial Records’, with global rankings of fifth and second, respectively.
In 2023, Taylor’s College saw the highest score in Malaysia and second worldwide in ‘Recording Financial Transactions’. In 2024, the institution continued the tradition of excellence with the highest score in Malaysia and second worldwide in ‘Management Information’.
Beyond academics, students have excelled in prestigious competitions, emerging victorious in the ‘Accounting Competency Challenge’ in 2022 against 17 universities from across ASEAN, earning the title of “Most Determined Team”.