Bringing science to rural communities

A journey spanning over 100 kilometers from Kuala Terengganu did not deter the Terengganu Science and Creativity Centre (PSKT) from bringing science and technology education to schools located in rural communities.

The two-day event described as the Science Journey Carnival STI MADANI, was held at Dewan Balora, Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah, which saw an impressive turnout of 5,700 visitors. The initiative marked a new benchmark for PSKT’s rural engagement efforts, demonstrating strong community interest and participation.

“We didn’t set any specific attendance targets, but the enthusiasm over the past two days has been overwhelming,” said PSKT chief executive officer Mohd Huzairil Nizam Ibrahim. “What was especially heartening was seeing not just schoolchildren, but also parents and guardians actively engaging in the activities. It was a valuable opportunity for families to spend meaningful time together while exploring science.”

Among the attendees was Mustafa Mohd Rafi, a mathematics teacher from Sekolah Kebangsaan Ayer Puteh in Kemaman, who brought 38 students via chartered bus.

“This program is incredibly meaningful for us. We planned for a long time to visit PSKT in Kuala Terengganu, but distance and budget constraints made it difficult. When we heard they were coming to our region, we seized the opportunity to ensure our students could enjoy the same exposure as their urban peers,“ he said.

Muhammad Adhwa Hazziq Arsad, Assistant Manager of Community and Social Development at KETENGAH (development authority of Terengganu Tengah) described the initiative as a vital platform for introducing rural youth to science.

“This is a foundational step toward cultivating a culture of digitalisation and artificial intelligence. Efforts like this will help prepare our rural youth to embrace science in everyday life,“ he said.

Local resident Nur Zulaikha Zulkifli, 31, and a mother of five, expressed her surprise and delight at the scale of the event.

“I initially thought it was just a simple program with some games for the kids. But once we arrived, I saw how hands-on and interactive the exhibitions were. As a parent, I want the best educational opportunities for my children, but financial and geographic limitations often stand in the way. The fact that this carnival was free of charge means a lot to families in rural areas,” she said.

The carnival was made possible through the STI MADANI grant, with strategic support from Petronas via Petrosains and regional development agency Ketengah.

Together, they aimed to close the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education gap between urban and rural communities.

Beyond the main STEM exhibitions inside the hall, the carnival featured a vibrant array of outdoor activities including traditional games, magic shows, sky observation sessions, agency showcases, attracting visitors from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

Students were exposed to a variety of science and science based activities at the carnival.