Building a career in hospitality

Two alumni of Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) have found that the leadership and organisational skills honed during their undergraduate hospitality programme there have put them in good stead in the hospitality industry in Japan where they are now employed.

Chan Zeng Tong, who graduated with a Bachelor of Hospitality and Catering Management (Hons) degree at TAR UMT, began his promising career at Club Med Kiroro in Hokkaido, Japan in 2022. As a Bar Assistant Manager, he has had to deal with an international clientele, where strong operational skills were needed to ensure success in the job.

“In the course of my studies at TAR UMT, I acquired the knowledge and practical experience, and this was further consolidated during my internship programme, which I completed during my diploma and degree studies there.

“The many project-based learning assignments not only strengthened my understanding but also improved my communication and interpersonal skills, which are in demand in my line of work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chin Lan Yii, who graduated in Hospitality Management, specialising in hotel management, in September 2013, initially worked with Club Med in Cherating, Pahang. She joined Club Med Tomamu in Hokkaido, Japan, in 2020.

Chin’s role during the course of her career at Club Med has both been diverse and dynamic, serving as Sport and Entertainment Manager for the winter season and Entertainment Manager for the summer season.

“Studying hotel management at TAR UMT provided me with a comprehensive skill set, from cooking to events management and accounting,” she shared.

"These skills have proven invaluable in my work, where flexibility and the ability to support various services are essential. In strengthening my skills, my passion to work in the hospitality and tourism industry has also deepened," Chin added.

One significant challenge which both Chan and Chin encountered while working in Japan was the language barrier. Chan had completed two levels of the Japanese language in his degree programme and this has been useful for him in his career in Japan.

“It did prove advantageous to be able to speak Japanese, as I could communicate with the local Japanese population,” he said.

Chin mastered the Japanese language as much as possible during her stay in Japan, and now successfully connects with locals by speaking their language. “In fact, in my many encounters with the Japanese, I used Japanese to connect and converse with them,” she said.

Both Chan and Chin admitted that although it was very challenging for them to work overseas initially, the experience has taught them a lot about resilience and being goal-orientated.

