Malaysian billionaire Ong Beng Seng pleads guilty in S’pore

SINGAPORE: Malaysian billionaire property developer Ong Beng Seng entered a guilty plea on August 4 for abetting obstruction of justice in the high-profile corruption case involving Singapore’s former transport minister S. Iswaran.

According to The Straits Times, the 79-year-old tycoon appeared in the island republic’s State Courts wearing a face mask, acknowledging his role in obstructing justice related to a December 2022 Qatar trip that he sponsored for Iswaran.

Court proceedings revealed that Ong invited Iswaran to join him on the Doha journey, covering all expenses including private jet transportation valued at approximately US$7,700 (RM32,916), luxury hotel accommodation at the Four Seasons costing S$4,737.63, and a business-class return flight worth S$5,700.

The corruption investigation took a crucial turn in May 2023 when Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau discovered flight manifests during an unrelated probe. Upon learning of the seizure, Ong contacted Iswaran, prompting the former minister to request retroactive billing for the Qatar trip expenses.

Prosecutors argued that Ong’s agreement to arrange payment through Singapore GP, with Iswaran subsequently issuing a S$5,700 (RM18,890) cheque, demonstrated intent to obstruct justice by reducing the likelihood of further investigation.

The legal proceedings faced multiple delays due to Ong’s medical condition - he suffers from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer affecting bone marrow. Originally scheduled to plead guilty in April 2025, the hearing was postponed to accommodate his medical treatment requirements.

Iswaran was previously sentenced to 12 months imprisonment in October 2024 after pleading guilty to charges including accepting valuable gifts as a public servant and obstructing justice.

Ong faces potential penalties of up to seven years imprisonment and fines, with sentencing scheduled for August 15.