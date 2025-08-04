Penang police seize RM33.8 million in drugs since January

KEPALA BATAS: Penang police have seized drugs worth RM33.82 million in operations conducted across the state between January and July this year. Acting chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin revealed that 14,146 individuals were arrested for drug-related offences during the same period.

“A total of 14,146 individuals were arrested for offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, including 4,498 cases involving drug trafficking and possession. Of these, 4,170 cases (92.71 per cent) have been brought to court,” he said.

Additionally, 7,938 investigations were carried out under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with 251 individuals facing action under Section 39C(1).

In a separate operation, police disposed of over 120 kilogrammes of drugs worth RM2 million, seized between 2010 and 2024, in collaboration with waste management firm Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd.

Mohd Alwi stated that the destroyed drugs, linked to 5,265 investigation papers, could have supplied 1.38 million addicts. “Today we disposed of 19,750 grammes of heroin and monoacetylmorphine, 53,575.9 g of cannabis, 2,873.9 g of ketamine, 42,614.6 g of methamphetamine, and 2,087.1 g of various psychotropic pills,” he added. - Bernama