Malaysia maintains national interests in US trade negotiations

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has upheld its national interests while securing improved trade terms with the United States, ensuring protections for strategic industries and Bumiputera provisions remain intact.

Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz clarified that the country did not compromise its policies for preferential treatment.

“The United States grants Malaysia equivalent rates due to our importance as a major trading partner and our ability to offer high-quality trade and investment commitments, even without full sectoral liberalisation,“ he said during a Dewan Rakyat briefing.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted that the new tariff rate of 19 per cent, a six-point reduction from the initial July 2025 announcement, reflects Malaysia’s strong position in global trade. “This proves developing nations can engage internationally without surrendering to extreme liberalisation pressures,“ he added.

The minister noted that Malaysia and the US are finalising a joint statement outlining negotiated outcomes and mutual commitments. Discussions on a Reciprocal Trade Agreement will continue to ensure implementation.

The US remains Malaysia’s top export destination (RM198.65 billion in 2024) and a key foreign investor (RM32.82 billion). - Bernama