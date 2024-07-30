Capacity building for the future

“THE job shadowing, mentoring and mock interview sessions provided a really meaningful experience for a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduate like me. Through this camp, I was able to practise being brave in various settings,” said Muhammad Syakir Rizalaffendi from SMK Dato Mahmud Mat, Pahang, after participating in the inaugural Aspire Career and Education (ACE) Camp organised by the Financial Industry Collective Outreach (FINCO), a not for profit company, supported by Bank Negara Malaysia.

The three-day camp was to help post-SPM students from across Malaysia consider their career pathways, set short-and-long-term goals for their post-secondary school life, and grow their professional network. The students were also exposed to writing workshops, mock interviews, goal setting activities and job shadowing.

FINCO’s Chief Executive Officer, Clare Walker said: “The aim of the camp is not just to equip students with the relevant skills and knowledge but also to ensure they are confident about making decisions as they prepare for life after school, and we’re happy to see these students leaving with a renewed sense of self-belief and determination.”

“The support of the financial industry played a crucial role in the success of the camp, and it is heartening to see its members demonstrating their commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and professionals,” said FINCO Chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim.

“All this time, I thought I just wanted to be an aeroplane engineer. But after the job shadowing session, I realised there are many other fields out there that I am interested in as well, and my field of interest has now widened,” said Muhammad Shaari Bin Ramly from SMK Sura, Terengganu.

The camp also had volunteers from financial institutions, who participated in the inaugural camp, giving their time and expertise to ensure the success of the workshop.

At the end of the camp, a survey showed students had a clearer view of their career path and their chosen field of study.