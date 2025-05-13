IN an ever-evolving educational landscape, choosing the right university can significantly influence one’s academic and professional career. Low Ee Xuan, currently a student at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), choose the Foundation in Business as it met her aspiration to pursue her ambition in commerce.

Low’s decision to study at TAR UMT was driven by both practical and personal considerations. “I chose TAR UMT because of its high-quality education and affordable fees. I also have a friend studying at TAR UMT and she spoke about the conducive learning environment, vast campus surroundings and the university’s good support system to help students in all aspects, including financial support,” she shared.

“Another key advantage, the university offers a dual degree programme. The option to pursue a dual degree is attractive as I have the opportunity to study abroad, where I can experience different cultures, and environments as well as work with peers from different countries. Such experiences are essential in today’s landscape,” said Low.

Another reason she chose to study the Foundation in Business was her interest and ambition to learn more about the different aspects of business.

“I was attracted to the programme’s comprehensive approach, which covers topics like accounting, finance, marketing, and management. Also I was eager to understand how businesses adapt to a changing world, and my belief was in the foundation programme,” she shared.

The shift from high school to the foundation programme posed a challenge for Low, “Compared to my high school years where the pace and structure was more controlled, university life is different as each course in the foundation programme delves deeper into a specific subject.

“The assignments are more complex and specific. For example, one of the assignments included examining the nature of a company’s surrounding competitors, its financial status and marketing activities. The experience was not only interesting but also surreal, similar to an actual business analysis.

“I also enjoyed the subject, ‘Principles of Marketing’, especially the connection between psychology and consumer behaviour. Certain courses were challenging especially Management Information Systems (MIS). Fortunately, I received help from my lecturers and friends who were willing to explain the concepts to me, so I could better comprehend the subject,” shared Low.

Although the programme duration is only for a year, foundation students are still required to be active in co-curricular activities.

“It was challenging in the beginning having to maintain a balanced campus lifestyle but this taught me how to manage my time well. I prepared a detailed daily schedule for attending classes, studying and participating in co-curricular activities. In following this schedule, it became a habit and I felt good that I could spend my time well in a day with important and useful activities and tasks,” said Low.

For more information on TAR UMT’s Foundation programmes, visit TAR UMT’s Open Day on 17-18 & 24-25 May & 14-15 June 2025, 10 am to 5 pm. Call 01110758537 or log on to www.tarc.edu.my for information on TAR UMT and to apply online. Various financial aid and merit scholarships are available for qualified students.