Engineering PhD student excels at AI Hackathon

Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science (LKC FES) Doctor of Philosophy (Engineering) student, Tan Jing Jie, showcased exceptional talent by winning the championship title at the prestigious Cisco AI Hackathon 2024.

This achievement highlights UTAR’s dedication to nurturing versatile students who excel not only in academics but also in real-world technological challenges.

The hackathon brought together some of the brightest minds to develop creative AI-driven solutions to real-world problems. Tan and his team members, comprising students from other higher learning institutions, were recognised for their outstanding project titled Alcademy: Your AI Partner in Beating Academic Procrastination, which earned them the championship title, a cash prize of RM3,000, and certificates.

The innovative project Alcademy aims to revolutionise learning by addressing a common issue faced by students, which is procrastination. This AI-powered platform integrates cutting-edge technologies to offer an interactive, engaging, and personalised educational experience.

By combining digital lectures, practical sessions, and gamified assessments, Alcademy empowers students to take charge of their learning while bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

“Procrastination is a significant challenge for students globally, impacting academic performance and productivity. Alcademy was developed to encourage active learning by providing instant feedback, gamification elements, and personalised assistance through AI-driven tools,” shared Tan.

Alcademy harnesses state-of-the-art technologies, including AI and machine learning models, cloud-based services, and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring a secure and user-friendly platform. Features such as a personalised AI chatbot, gamified rewards, and interactive content make the learning process more engaging and accessible for students from various educational backgrounds.

Tan credited his success to UTAR’s supportive academic environment and the guidance of his PhD supervisor, Dr Kwan Ban Hoe from LKC FES.

“The encouragement and support from my supervisor and UTAR’s academic community were instrumental in my journey. Participating in this hackathon allowed me to showcase my research skills and apply them in a practical setting,” said Tan.

UTAR’s versatile academic approach, which combines rigorous theoretical instruction with practical, real-world problem-solving, has been pivotal in helping students like Tan thrive in a competitive environment. Competitions such as the Cisco AI Hackathon serve as a platform for students to apply their knowledge, enhance their skills, and gain valuable exposure to industry demands.

