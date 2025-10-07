Examinations – why they matter

FOR me, growing up with examinations was a part of going to school. Being educated in a convent school with regular assessment tests meant we all knew our weaknesses and strengths.

But the standard six and form three government examinations set a national benchmark because the whole school knew whether we met the national standards of teaching and learning. If we did well, there were congratulations all around.

If not, we had to attend extra classes to improve.

For many, the sudden abolishment of UPSR in 2021 and the PT3 in 2022 by the Ministry of Education (MOE) came as a shock because there was no indication of the move from MOE prior to the action.

There was also no transition period for the abolishment, leaving teachers in government schools having to prepare their students for school based assessments, with bare minimum guidelines.

Building skills through exams

Mangalagowri Ramanathan, a HR practitioner for 20 years, with 2 school-going children expressed her deep unhappiness with the abolishment of both exams at short notice.

In her letter to the Sun she said:

“Research has shown there is a degree of stress among students, when faced with exams. There are reports of burnout and some students show depression and possibly loss of appetite in this high pressure environment but does that mean exams should be abolished?” she said.

“Exams when approached with the right structure and support are not just about memorisation or grades. They cultivate resilience, time management, consistency, focus and the ability to deliver and cope under pressure. These are life-skills that go beyond the classroom.”

Mangalagowri added that she had observed first-hand how these traits or their absence play out in the workplace.

“By abolishing UPSR and PT3, policymakers aimed to reduce academic stress but now teachers worry that students lack foundational skills when they sit for SPM and parents are left without clear benchmarks of progress,” she added.

Hamidi Mookkaiyah Abdullah, current secretary for the Malaysian Society for Education and ex-secretary of for the national union of teachers’ profession (NUTP) Selangor, with more than 35 years of teaching experience said:

“Exams have an important function, which sometimes may be overlooked.

“They mark key transitions. When students perform well, they can influence subject options and stream placement.

“Secondly, exams contribute to foundation building, where students can access core literacy and numeracy skills, essential for future learning. Also, a structured target can motivate disciplined study habits and a sense of achievement,” he said.

“For parents and teachers, exams provide a means of benchmarking to identify strengths and areas needing support.

“For the education system, national exams ensure basic competencies across the student population; they can influence policy decisions, where data driven insights influence curriculum design, teacher training and resource allocation.

Exams improve equity and access, where those underperforming schools can be singled out for improvement and also improve support for underserved communities,” said Hamidi.