Fostering industry-academia collaboration

SHAH ALAM: The Management and Science University (MSU) has embarked on a promising collaboration with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Selangor and Kuala Lumpur in an initiative that is geared to mutually benefit both parties on several fronts.

Among other, it features industry engagement in core areas. These include curriculum development, enhancement of programmes, dynamic teaching and learning, participation in research and development, use of external grants, and joint training such as through workshops and conferences.

The most important collaboration is on industry exposure for students and lecturers. The participating students will get to experience current work environments to better equip them for the professional world.

The opportunity to work together arose through the highly successful MSU-FMM Entrepreneurship and Innovation Conference in 2018. This was followed by other significant events like the FMM Selangor Young Entrepreneur Programme (2019), MSU Bizweek (2019), MSU Entrepreneurship Week (2019) and the Occupational Safety and Health Conference in 2023.

MSU president Professor Tan Sri Datuk Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid and FMM Selangor & KL chairman Dr Helena Eian Yeut Lan, who is also the managing director of Accel Graphic System Sdn Bhd, signed the MOU to work together on common areas in the long term.

Also present was MSU senior vice president (for industry linkages and entrepreneurship) Prof Dr Abdul Jalil Ghazali, and FMM Selangor and KL vice chairman Datuk Palaniappan Joseph.

As a recognised national Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) centre, MSU offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies.

While the university offers a wide range of programmes for the benefit of students it also focuses on working adults who are aspiring for professional and academic qualifications through APEL.

With ten locations, including in Sabah and Sarawak, for potential candidates to take the APEL Aptitude Test as the non-conventional pre-qualification for entry into higher studies, MSU currently offers APEL (A) and APEL (C) at T-3 (Certificate), T-4 (Diploma), T-6 (Bachelor’s degree), and T-7 (Master’s degree) levels.

The pathway for APEL was created by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) to widen access to higher education for adult learners who have rich work experience yet lack academic qualifications.

It provides working professionals with a direct pathway towards higher education without prior formal educational qualifications. It is a systematic process that involves the identification, documentation and assessment of prior experiential learning to determine the extent to which an individual has achieved the desired learning outcomes, for access to a programme of study and/or award of credits.

APEL (C) or Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning via Credit Transfer allows assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study. This pathway provides credit transfer for entry into diploma programmes right up to PhD. Once the applicant’s competency level is determined, the credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, saving time and money.

Adult learners also have the flexible option of pursuing micro-credential programmes, especially on knowledge and skills that are in demand in the industry. These stackable programmes allow for exemptions to undertake academic pursuits and have easy learning assessments, fulfilling one’s needs for comprehensive education in a preferred area of study.

The MSU APEL Centre, managed by the MSU Academy (MA), was established with the aim of excelling at providing continuing education in tandem with society’s current needs.

MSU comprises the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, International Medical School, School of Pharmacy, School of Education and Social Sciences, School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, School of Graduate Studies, and Graduate School of Management.

For a full range and information on flexible programme offered at MSU, call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my