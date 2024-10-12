Taylor’s College, Gerik school ‘Learning Hub’ to support Orang Asli

IN a continued effort to improve access to education in underserved communities, Taylor’s College has teamed up with Sekolah Kebangsaan RPS Banun to launch a new “Learning Hub” aimed at supporting the Orang Asli community in Gerik, Perak.
The development of the Learning Hub was made possible with the collaboration of SK RPS Banun former teacher Shawn Stanly Anthony Dass, who was also the winner of the RISE Educator Award 2024.
The Learning Hub provides a multifunctional space where students, parents and community members can engage in educational and collaborative activities.
The event was graced by Ministry of Education’s Education Resources and Technology Division deputy director Fadzliaton Zainudin, who acknowledged the partnership, saying: “We value the cooperation between the private sector with the Ministry of Education in ensuring education can be accessed by all students. Furthermore, this initiative is in line with the concept of ‘Sekolah Milik Masyarakat’ that would not only benefit students but also parents and the community as a whole.”
Taylor’s College campus director Josephine Tan said: “Education is the foundation of lifelong success, and initiatives like the Learning Hub drive meaningful change, not just for the students and schools, but for Malaysia’s educational landscape too.
“The RISE Educator Award plays an important role in recognising and amplifying the efforts of educators like Cikgu Shawn, who inspire transformation in their communities. Projects like these pave the way for a more empowered and prosperous society, reflecting our dedication to redefining education and fostering inclusive, transformative learning environments across communities.”
The community project was also attended by Teach For Malaysia head of training and leadership Sarah Lasung. “It is a privilege to stand alongside Taylor's College as allies in recognising and celebrating educators who go above and beyond to inspire and uplift others.
“Seeing Cikgu Shawn’s dedication to his students is a reminder of the difference passionate educators make in our communities. We hope his story inspires others to support and uplift the next generation of learners across Malaysia,” she said.
The idea for the Learning Hub was sparked by four students who saw potential in transforming an underutilised area of the school into a functional, community-serving space. It offers a dedicated space for students of SK RPS Banun and the surrounding Orang Asli villages to study, learn and engage in structured activities.
Dass said creating the Learning Hub was born out of necessity, but also from the creativity and determination of the students. It is a place where they can learn, grow and connect with their community. The students saw an opportunity to transform an unused area into something meaningful.
“Thanks to the RM20,000 funding and support from Taylor’s College, along with the invaluable guidance of my mentor, Nur Syazadiyanah Suraini, during the ideation of the Learning Hub, that vision has become a reality. This is just the beginning, but it's an important step in helping our students overcome the challenges they face.”
Created with input from a focus group of 16 participants, including parents, the Learning Hub stands out for its unique design and community-driven construction. Built by the community themselves, it blends modern educational functionality with cultural heritage, using upcycled materials. The space features three distinct zones – Learning, Play and Collaboration, each designed to serve specific educational needs while allowing flexibility for diverse teaching methods for 21st century learning.
Interactive wall panels, a mural painted by student and areas for exploration, technology, quiet study, leisure and edutainment encourage curiosity, creativity and collaboration, reflecting the community’s collective effort to foster a vibrant, culturally-enriched learning environment.
SK RPS Banun headmaster Mohd Zamarol Ahmad, in expressing his gratitude, said: “For many of our students, the realities of the outside world feel distant, but with this Learning Hub, we are bringing opportunities closer to them. This initiative represents a significant step forward for our community and is a powerful reminder of the potential we can unlock when we work together.
“On behalf of the school and the community, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Taylor’s College for their generous support. The RM20,000 funding and the projectors will greatly enhance our teaching resources and help our students thrive.”
Earlier this year, Taylor’s College crowned Dass as the RISE Educator Award 2024 winner. The teacher was awarded RM5,000 for his achievement and RM20,000 for his former school.
Additionally, four finalists of the RISE Educator Award 2024 also received RM1,000, with an additional RM10,000 allocated to their schools to enhance facilities or infrastructure, supporting a conducive environment for quality education.
