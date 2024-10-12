Taylor’s College, Gerik school ‘Learning Hub’ to support Orang Asli

IN a continued effort to improve access to education in underserved communities, Taylor’s College has teamed up with Sekolah Kebangsaan RPS Banun to launch a new “Learning Hub” aimed at supporting the Orang Asli community in Gerik, Perak.

The development of the Learning Hub was made possible with the collaboration of SK RPS Banun former teacher Shawn Stanly Anthony Dass, who was also the winner of the RISE Educator Award 2024.

The Learning Hub provides a multifunctional space where students, parents and community members can engage in educational and collaborative activities.

The event was graced by Ministry of Education’s Education Resources and Technology Division deputy director Fadzliaton Zainudin, who acknowledged the partnership, saying: “We value the cooperation between the private sector with the Ministry of Education in ensuring education can be accessed by all students. Furthermore, this initiative is in line with the concept of ‘Sekolah Milik Masyarakat’ that would not only benefit students but also parents and the community as a whole.”

Taylor’s College campus director Josephine Tan said: “Education is the foundation of lifelong success, and initiatives like the Learning Hub drive meaningful change, not just for the students and schools, but for Malaysia’s educational landscape too.

“The RISE Educator Award plays an important role in recognising and amplifying the efforts of educators like Cikgu Shawn, who inspire transformation in their communities. Projects like these pave the way for a more empowered and prosperous society, reflecting our dedication to redefining education and fostering inclusive, transformative learning environments across communities.”

The community project was also attended by Teach For Malaysia head of training and leadership Sarah Lasung. “It is a privilege to stand alongside Taylor's College as allies in recognising and celebrating educators who go above and beyond to inspire and uplift others.

“Seeing Cikgu Shawn’s dedication to his students is a reminder of the difference passionate educators make in our communities. We hope his story inspires others to support and uplift the next generation of learners across Malaysia,” she said.