TUNKU Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) student Venice Wong Wen Xuan emerged as the winner, after claiming the champion title at the Creative Cloud Community (CCC) Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) Malaysia National Championship 2025.

The Bachelor of Design (Hons) in Graphic Design student topped a highly talented lineup of 30 finalists from across the country, after the results were announced on 22 May 2025.

As the nation’s champion, Wong represents Malaysia at the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship 2025 to be held in Florida, USA from 27 – 30 July 2025.

“I was genuinely surprised to be named the champion, as I only expected to finish among the top finalists. It is a humbling experience and great motivation that my skills and efforts are recognised,” said Wong, who also gave credit to her lecturer Mohd Rizzham Ishak, for mentoring her.

“He (Rizzham) was very instrumental to my success. We have built a strong mentor-mentee relationship since my diploma studies, and he has always given me constructive feedback and insights which helped me improve my creative and design skills considerably. His dedication and guidance led me to this achievement,” she said.

“I feel incredibly proud, happy and rewarded to see my student grow and achieve something so significant. Her success brings meaning to my role as an educator.

“I hope Wong will stay true to herself and make her mark with purpose and passion when she competes on the world stage,” said Rizzham.

Wong is the second TARCian to be competing at the global stage of the competition.

“I aim to give my absolute best. To represent Malaysia is a great honour, and I want my university, my lecturer, and everyone who has supported me to be proud. I’m not only hoping to grow as a designer, but also to come back with new perspectives, valuable lessons, and no regrets – knowing that I truly embraced every part of this journey,” said Wong, who is also looking forward to visiting Universal Studios during her trip to the USA.

In 2016, student Nicholas Ng Hwa Ee won the champion title in the inaugural Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) Championship at national level and went on to claim second place at the ACP World Championship.

TAR UMT is a premier institution of higher learning in Malaysia with a track record of excellence. It has six campuses located nationwide in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah.

The university offers more than 200 programmes from postgraduate, undergraduate and pre-university in the fields of accountancy, finance, business, engineering, built environment, computing and information technology, applied sciences, communication, creative industries, social studies and humanities.

