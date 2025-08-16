Interim measures curb medical costs and insurance inflation in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Interim measures to control rising medical costs continue to prove effective, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour.

He stated that the government has introduced five key thrusts and 11 recommendations to improve medical services and tackle health insurance premium inflation over the next three years.

“For example, we are revamping the medical and health insurance/takaful (MHIT) product. You may be able to see the base product. We are testing it as we go,” he said during a press conference following Malaysia’s second-quarter 2025 GDP announcement.

The MHIT revamp includes a redesigned base product, set for completion by year-end and a phased rollout in selected areas next year.

Abdul Rasheed highlighted additional initiatives such as strengthening digital health systems and expanding cost-effective healthcare options.

He also noted the importance of leveraging primary care providers to reduce implementation costs and transforming payment mechanisms through digital tools.

“These efforts are expected to bring down payment costs and ensure a more sustainable healthcare system,” he added.

In December last year, BNM introduced interim measures with insurers and takaful operators to assist policyholders facing premium revisions for MHIT products.

These measures aim to ease financial burdens while maintaining coverage for policyholders. - Bernama