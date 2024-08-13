SHAH ALAM: Management and Science University (MSU) took a significant step towards marine conservation and community empowerment with the launch of the MyCoral Community Diver project, which ran from March to May 2024 at Nelayan Resort and Pulau Redang Marine Park. It formed part of the MyCoral Eco Marine Project, aimed at preserving coral reefs and supporting local communities in Setiu, Terengganu.

The initiative is funded through the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia-Sustainable Development Goals (APPGM-SDG) Income Generation Grant worth RM40,000. It focuses on training ten local community members - including fishermen, boatmen, students and their families - as certified scuba divers and coral restoration experts. This project aims to educate, generate income, and encourage community involvement in coral reef preservation.

Participants undergo a comprehensive 12-module training programme covering scuba diving techniques, coral restoration methods, digital marketing, and financial literacy. By obtaining scuba diving licences and mastering coral restoration techniques, participants can generate income through eco-tourism and coral restoration tour packages, fostering economic sustainability within the community.

The project in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries Malaysia, Dorken Reef Resources, RAH Venture, and Persatuan Nelayan Kawasan Setiu, Terengganu ensures a holistic approach to marine conservation and community development. By equipping local community members with the skills and knowledge for coral reef conservation, MSU is fostering a culture of responsibility and ensuring the sustainability of marine ecosystems.

The MyCoral Community Diver project has three main objectives. It is aimed at educating local community members about coral restoration techniques and scuba diving. At the same time, it seeks to generate new income sources through coral restoration initiatives and eco-tourism. Finally, it encourages active community involvement in marine conservation efforts.

The project was officiated by Fisheries Department Deputy Director-General (Management) Wan Muhammad Aznan Abdullah, together with Terengganu State Fisheries Director Ruzaidi Mamat, and MSU Assistant Director of Student And Career Development, Adnan Rosley.

MSU through its International Media School (IMS) MyCoral Eco Marine Project seeks to raise public awareness and education about the importance of artificial reefs. As a knowledge transfer programme, its objective is to boost marine life and ecosystem, while helping the fishing community of Malaysia’s Redang Island off the coast of Terengganu.

The MyCoral Eco Marine Project has progressed to a 7.0 edition for 2024 since it began in 2016.

MSU is helping conservation strategies by deploying and maintaining coral propagators in its effort to raise the world coral population in Malaysia and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. MSUrians are utilising their skills for the environmental cause, creating eco-awareness and raising eco-friendliness in community engagement and environmental sustainability activities.

