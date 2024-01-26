MSU shines with its postgraduate research programmes

SHAH ALAM: Current postgraduate studies at Management and Science University (MSU) are crafted to cultivate leadership and a real research contribution that addresses industrial hands-on challenges at the highest management level.

Due to the tremendous and continuous changes within business and management communities, top management must adapt rapidly to stay competitive, relevant and strategically positioned to tackle global trends by possessing the relevant postgraduate qualifications.

In striving to produce top level postgraduate students, research at MSU is applied, collaborative and multidisciplinary, while cultivation of engagement with communities and industries remains a top priority.

To pursue the goal of transforming lives and enriching the future through research culture, several internal grants were introduced, including MSU Seed Grant (MSG), MSU Translational Grant (MTG) and MSU Publication and Conference Grant (MPCG).

Apart from MSU initiatives, there are also other external research grants both international and national, as well industry-related grants that are available to postgraduate research at MSU.

The award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards of local and international bodies, and are accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), and other international agencies such as the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC), Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), the Netherland’s Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities (ACEEU), United Kingdom’s Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS), as well as Sri Lanka’s University Grant Commission (UGC).

The university research ecosystems were further strengthened with the establishment of MSU’s Centre of Excellence, which includes the Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advancement Institute (LEAD), International Centre for Halal Studies (ICHLAS), Software Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre (SEnDI), Centre of Cyber Security and Big Data (CCSBD), MSU Clinical Centre of Excellence (MyCell), MSU Centre for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (MyCAM) and MSU Eye Centre.

MSU’s Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master programmes emphasise and recognise innovative research, scientific knowledge and industrial application at both domestic and international platforms.

PhD is the highest degree awarded by MSU and recognised as the highest pinnacle of academic and professional standing. However, doctoral training involves close working relationships with leading faculty members on projects of key interest, industrial and scientific focus.

The environment provides an excellent academic climate with advanced facilities and technical support for postgraduate engagements with faculty members, who are highly active in top level research.

The postgraduate studies at MSU through its School of Graduate Studies (SGS) offers advanced degrees at MSc and PhD levels covering a wide area that includes Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Engineering, Applied Science, Health Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Information Technology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Design, Medical Physiology, Public Health and Anatomy.

Through these programmes, there is integration of the global best in educational innovation, with the adoption of real-world scenarios into learning experience. Through strategic thinking and thought-provoking case studies, this exposes and equips students with practical problem-solving abilities.

All modules are designed with strategic industrial and corporate input, with exposure to major events and real-world issues globally.

The teaching faculty comes from diverse multicultural backgrounds and industry players, who are engaged in cutting edge research, the pursuit of academic excellence and scientific innovation. They have conducted high impact research and published thought-provoking academic papers.

For more information on postgraduate programmes offered at MSU, please email enquiry@msu.edu.my, visit www.msu.edu.my or call 603-5521 6868.