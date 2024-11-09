Pathway to industry ready PR graduates

Students of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) who attended a course on social media for public relations in January successfully partnered with Centriq PR on a social impact initiative aimed at spreading positivity and unity, while providing them with the opportunity of gaining hands-on work experience in the industry.

The initiative, called the ‘We.R.Wira’ series, also served to highlight everyday heroes in Malaysia through the YouTube channel ‘WeRWira’, launched in May 2023.

Under the guidance of UTAR lecturer Audrey Anak John and Centriq PR personnel, the students produced content for the second season, gaining valuable industry experience in the process. A total of six videos were submitted, of which two are currently in the top five, with the winner to be announced on 27 August 2024.

Meanwhile, UTAR Bachelor of Communication (Honours) Public Relations students achieved success at the Malaysia PR Awards (MPRA) 2023.

Under the supervision of lecturer and campaign advisor Diong Fong Wei from UTAR’s Department of Public Relations, the team secured both the silver and bronze awards in the category of ‘Institution of Higher Learning and Cultural Institution Award’. The awards were for their campaigns titled ‘The GreenBankers: Recycling Matters’ and ‘DermaHope: The Hope that Never Fades’.

“These awards serve as evidence of the relentless commitment, dedication and innovation the university exemplifies in providing quality education to the students.

Our achievements at MPRA 2023 prove that we are not only producing industry-ready graduates, but also socially committed individuals,” said Diong.

The three-year Bachelor of Communication (Honours) Public Relations programme features a comprehensive curriculum, affordable tuition fees, and exceptional industry recognition, making it an ideal choice for aspiring communication professionals.

It is accredited by leading industry bodies, ensuring the quality and rigour of the curriculum. The programme addresses the needs of the communication industry for public relations professionals who have technical competence, as well as an appreciation of the role of public relations within a global environment.

Students develop their knowledge, intellectual, practical, and communication skills in a range of contexts, and enhance their creative abilities, analytical skills, as well as management capabilities.

The programme places strong emphasis on in-depth understanding of the communication and media industry. In terms of hands-on experience, students produce media kits, news releases, social media content, and audio-visual presentations.

As part of the programme, they learn to organise campaigns, press conferences, events, and exhibitions. This hands-on approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to excel in the dynamic field of public relations.

Graduates of this programme have a wide range of career prospects, including roles as a PR executive/specialist, public affairs executive, publicist, brand consultant, social media specialist/manager/analyst, content manager/strategist, and event planner.

The programme’s strong industry connections and comprehensive career services further enhance students’ employability, making UTAR a smart choice for aspiring PR professionals.

The Public Relations programme is more than just a degree, it provides a pathway to a dynamic and fulfilling career in the communication industry.

With affordable fees, an accredited programme, and comprehensive support, students are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the public relations profession.

