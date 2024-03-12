MSU foundation offer scholarship worth RM50m

IN supporting the Ministry of Education’s efforts – to ensure all students, regardless of background or locality, have access to excellent education, the Management and Science University (MSU) through its foundation, Yayasan MSU (YM), held a ceremony that awarded financial aid to potential students, particularly those from the B40 category, to ensure they can continue their education at MSU.

Representatives from 131 educational institutions across the country, including 119 secondary schools, nine vocational colleges, and three form six colleges, will be awarded the RM50 million YM 2024/2025 scholarship assistance.

With the objective to nurture a young generation that is well-rounded, talented and aspirational, MSU has organised the programme as part of its continuous commitment to fortifying its tagline, “Transforming Lives, Enriching Future”, with the Ministry of Education, specifically with educational institutions at all levels.

Present at the launch of the Yayasan MSU Scholarship programme 2024/2025 were MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, MSU vice-chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, MSU vice-president Endowment and Communications Datuk Rosli Yusof, MSU senior management and representatives of educational institutions as well as students.

The establishment of Yayasan MSU, through its role in providing access to education for all through scholarship sponsorship and financial assistance, has been utilised by potential students specifically through the education pathway offered at MSU, whether they choose an academic field or the TVET stream from the aspect of future career path.

Yayasan MSU offers a number of scholarship sponsorship programmes designed particularly for MSU students and staffs, including the President Scholarship, MSU Outstanding Rewards Scholarship (MORE), Scholarship Reward for Excellence (SCORE), Scholarship for Mobility and International Experiences (SMILE), President Scholarship and Joint Scholarships with private parties as well as SLAB scheme and Fellowship scheme.

MSU states that instilling a culture of excellence among students is one of the most important aspects in producing competent, versatile and holistic graduates

“As a university that stresses the importance of graduates’ employability and their entrepreneurial capabilities, MSU works closely with the industries in order to ensure its relevance to current needs. The creation of an entrepreneurial ecosystem across curriculum further provides students with an environment for the nurturing of graduates who are deeply rooted with traits of entrepreneurial know-how.”

In its effort at generating well-rounded graduates, MSU places major emphasis on the soft-skills development of its students – through its students Personal Enrichment Competencies (PEC) undertakings, and the gauging of its student’s talents through the Graduates Employability Management Skills (GeMS), with 99% of graduate’s employability rate, ranked by the Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education and index of graduation on time (iGoT) at 97%.

MSU houses the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies, the Graduate School of Management, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.