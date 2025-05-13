ASIA Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) stands out today for nurturing the next generation of tech innovators, future-ready to take on leadership roles in industry.

In today’s fast-evolving digital economy where artificial intelligence, big data and cyber threats continue to redefine how people live and work, the demand for tech professionals is at an all-time high, both locally an worldwide.

Employers are no longer simply seeking graduates; they’re searching for agile thinkers, problem solvers and true professionals with the right attitude, who can lead transformation across industries.

The latest graduate tracer study by the Higher Education Ministry reveals 100 percent of APU graduates were employed upon graduation. At the same time, MDEC’s fresh graduate salary survey confirmed that APU graduates are among the highest paid fresh graduates in Malaysia.

This is attributed to APU’s strong industry partnerships, curriculum and a transformative educational system designed to meet current and future industry needs.

These accolades have earned APU recognition from MDEC as a Premier Digital Tech Institution (PDTI) - a mark of distinction awarded only to universities that consistently deliver outstanding digital talent.

APU’s status as a PDTI reflects its alignment with industry needs and its unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge, innovation-driven education. APU’s emphasis on industry-relevant curricula, professional development ethos and strong employer connections contributes to graduates’ success in securing competitive salaries and career opportunities.

APU’s cyber security talent zone integrates cutting-edge curriculum with hands-on training to equip students with essential skills for the digital security landscape.

APU career centre

At the heart of APU’s efforts to connect students with potential employers is its dedicated Career Centre.

“At APU, we go beyond academics to prepare our students for real-world success,” said APU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ho Chin Kuan.

“The APU Career Centre ensures our students are not just qualified, but job-ready.

“At APU, it’s always about employability by design, and not by accident. This philosophy has contributed to our excellent employability record as well as the industry’s-leading fresh graduate salary levels achieved by APU’s graduates.

“This demonstrates not only their technical strengths but also their adaptability, strong communication skills and critical thinking ability - traits sharpened through our immersive learning ecosystem,” he added.

Close industry collaboration

One of the most distinctive features of an APU education is the university’s close collaboration with industry.

Partnerships with global names such as Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Cisco, Huawei and SAS ensure that students are exposed to the latest technologies, certifications and real-world applications.

Through these collaborations, industry experts regularly contribute to curriculum development and student engagement, while APU’s students gain valuable insights through direct exposure to industry practices.

Global credentials

Adding a global dimension to its programmes, APU offers students the unique opportunity to earn a dual degree from De Montfort University, UK, alongside their APU qualification.

This internationally recognised credential significantly boosts employability, enhancing APU graduates’ competitiveness both in Malaysia and globally.

Located at Technology Park Malaysia, APU’s campus is more than just a place to study — it’s a hub of innovation and collaboration.

Smart classrooms, AI innovation labs, cybersecurity command centres and digital collaboration hubs replicate real workplace environments, preparing students to seamlessly transition into the professional world.

In 2025, the university received the Employer’s Choice University Award from Talentbank, an accolade based on employer feedback across the country, confirming APU’s reputation as a top producer of industry-ready graduates.

Beyond institutional awards, APU students regularly shine on the global stage, winning top honours in national and international tech competitions - from hackathons to cybersecurity challenges - demonstrating their talent, grit and innovation.

APU is more than a university, it’s a launchpad.