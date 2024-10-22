$!MSU run event continue to preserve songket art

THE Management and Science University (MSU), in collaboration with its Student and Career Development (SCD) unit, continue to preserve the art of songket through the recent “MSU International Songket Run 4.0” (ISR 4.0).

MSU says that the fun run event aims to raise awareness among MSUrians and the communities of the importance of appreciating songket as a heritage from textiles, crafts and cultural perspectives.

The fourth-edition of the run was officiated by ISR 4.0 patron Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

The event was also attended by MSU president and founder Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, vice-chancellor Professor Puan Seri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, MSU senior management team and industry associates.

ISR was held for the first time in 2018, followed by the second edition in 2019 and the third edition last year, where it created history and went into the Malaysia Book of Record (MBR) for “The Largest Participation in A Songket Running Event” in 2019, with 4,868 participants, and “The Largest Number of People Wearing or Having Songket Elements As Part of Their Dressing” in 2018, with 4,878 participants.

MSU stated that ISR 4.0 was divided into two distance categories – 5km and the 10km across Seksyen 13 of Shah Alam, with the MSU campus as its starting and finishing lines.

“It made for a lively and colourful gathering at the campus. Even more interesting, the run was joined by 6,600 participants from all ages, races and backgrounds, including the participation of our international students.

“They not only participated in the challenge of the run but also appeared elegant and unique in traditional songket with beautiful motifs that represent the uniqueness of our culture.”