TAR UMT marks second year of Malaysia-China talent programme

Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) recently celebrated the second year of its pioneering cross-border talent development initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry on a global scale.

In collaboration with the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) and Eastern Steel Sdn Bhd (ESSB), TAR UMT launched the Malaysia-China (University-Industry Collaboration) Talent Development Programme to equip students with both academic knowledge and practical skills essential for today’s competitive workforce.

The opening ceremony for the second batch of students took place on 17 July at TAR UMT’s Kuala Lumpur campus. The event was graced by TAR UMT President Prof Dato’ Indera Dr Lee Sze Wei, Prof Zhang Hu, Deputy Director of the International Student Center at USTB, ESSB CEO Wang Shenghua, and Dr Lee Kim Yee, Deputy Dean of the Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR).

A key highlight of the ceremony was the awarding of the 2025 ESSB scholarships to 25 deserving students, enabling them to pursue their chosen programmes with full support. Among the recipients, 10 students enrolled in the Bachelor of Metallurgical Engineering micro-credential programme will spend two years at TAR UMT before continuing their studies at USTB in Beijing.

The scholarship also supports five TAR UMT students studying accountancy, finance, and investment, alongside six students in engineering disciplines, including electrical and electronics, mechanical, and mechatronics engineering. The remaining four recipients are UTAR students, highlighting the broad reach and impact of the initiative.