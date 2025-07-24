TAR UMT marks second year of Malaysia-China talent programme

Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) recently celebrated the second year of its pioneering cross-border talent development initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry on a global scale.
In collaboration with the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) and Eastern Steel Sdn Bhd (ESSB), TAR UMT launched the Malaysia-China (University-Industry Collaboration) Talent Development Programme to equip students with both academic knowledge and practical skills essential for today’s competitive workforce.
The opening ceremony for the second batch of students took place on 17 July at TAR UMT’s Kuala Lumpur campus. The event was graced by TAR UMT President Prof Dato’ Indera Dr Lee Sze Wei, Prof Zhang Hu, Deputy Director of the International Student Center at USTB, ESSB CEO Wang Shenghua, and Dr Lee Kim Yee, Deputy Dean of the Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR).
A key highlight of the ceremony was the awarding of the 2025 ESSB scholarships to 25 deserving students, enabling them to pursue their chosen programmes with full support. Among the recipients, 10 students enrolled in the Bachelor of Metallurgical Engineering micro-credential programme will spend two years at TAR UMT before continuing their studies at USTB in Beijing.
The scholarship also supports five TAR UMT students studying accountancy, finance, and investment, alongside six students in engineering disciplines, including electrical and electronics, mechanical, and mechatronics engineering. The remaining four recipients are UTAR students, highlighting the broad reach and impact of the initiative.
In his opening remarks, Prof Dato’ Indera Ir Dr Lee emphasised the importance of the programme. “Launched in July 2024, this initiative provides a clear and forward-looking pathway for talent development by seamlessly integrating education with career preparation. It effectively closes the gap between academia and industry, meeting the growing demand for graduates who are both well-educated and workforce-ready.”
Prof Zhang echoed this sentiment, noting ongoing improvements to the programme. “Since last year, we have refined the programme’s structure, strengthened coordination, and enhanced support for students. This reflects our dedication to forging strong ties with industry, combining academic learning with real-world experience, and promoting growth in both education and employment sectors.”
Sharing the programme’s early successes, Wang Shenghua said the first cohort had already made impressive strides, with two graduates now valuable contributors to ESSB. “This initiative not only empowers local talent and invests in the future but also fosters closer integration between education and industry in Malaysia and China.”
One of the beneficiaries, Bachelor of Metallurgical Engineering student Mei Jian Hao, expressed his gratitude: “We are deeply grateful to ESSB for their generous support, which allows us to experience student life in both Malaysia and China. This unique opportunity will expand our technical skills and global perspective, laying a strong foundation for our future careers and inspiring us to pursue our dreams with determination.”
TAR UMT’s Malaysia-China Talent Development Programme continues to set a benchmark for cross-border educational collaboration, nurturing a new generation of globally competitive professionals.