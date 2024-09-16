$!Three decades of distinction

MARKING three decades of growth and success with 1,131 prize winners both in Malaysia and globally, as well as over 12,000 graduates, Sunway TES Centre for Accountancy Excellence (CAE) proudly upholds its reputation for producing highly skilled and successful accounting professionals.

“The cornerstone of Sunway TES CAE’s success lies in our commitment to nurturing and supporting our students. We prepare them for the real world beyond examinations. As the first institution outside the European Union to achieve platinum status, we uphold this distinction through our exceptional pass rates and comprehensive support which sets us apart from other institutions,” emphasises Professor Teo Ee Sing, Managing Director of Sunway College, Founder of Sunway TES CAE.

The milestone celebration attracted representatives from leading firms including EY, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, and BDO.

A highlight was the forum session, “How Professional Accountancy Still Matters,“ moderated by Professor Teo. The insightful discussion explored financial risk management, the impact of AI and technology on accountancy, and the essential ethics and integrity required in the profession.

Song Liew, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ANC Group, begins, “Accountancy goes beyond bookkeeping; it encompasses sustainability, strategic planning, and a range of skills essential for organisational success. While tools assist, it is ultimately humans who solve the issues.”

“Trust and business acumen will endure over time. Even with technology and AI (artificial intelligence), which are said to replace accountants, can we truly trust AI given the prevalence of deepfake cases?” questions Steven Chong, Managing Partner of Morison LC PLT.

Chan Wan Yin, Chief Finance Officer of Yinson Greentech, agrees: “AI will complement our skills, but analysis and decision-making still depend on humans. The stereotype of accountants only looking at the past is outdated; we focus on forecasting and early warning systems. A risk-management mindset is essential.”

“Ethics and integrity are crucial, as all stakeholder trust is placed in the accountant. We need to instil these values and raise awareness among the younger generation to build a strong foundation,” says Adrina Lim, Chief Executive Officer of The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants.