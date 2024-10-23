Top choice by world ranking

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) has once again secured a milestone in world ranking, showing its commitment to academic excellence by achieving high scores in The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

In the 2025 rankings, MSU was ranked in the top 1,000 worldwide or in band 801–1,000 out of 2,092 institutions from 115 countries and territories. There were 185 new entries when compared to last year.

Currently recognised as the world’s most comprehensive evaluation of university performance, the latest THE World University Ranking 3.0 methodology includes 18 calibrated indicators to assess institutions across five key areas, teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook.

The evaluation exercise was undertaken with an analysis of over 134 million citations from a pool of 16.5 million research publications. Additionally, they have gathered survey responses from 68,402 scholars worldwide, along with data submissions from more than 2,673 institutions, totalling 411,789 data points.

MSU is ranked 12th in Malaysia, solidifying its standing as one of the nation’s top universities out of the 23 that were in the 2025 rankings.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings is one of the most prestigious global university ranking systems. It evaluates institutions based on several key performance indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

The achievement reflects that MSU prioritises the sustainable developmental goals (SDG) impact by consistently focusing on innovation for sustainable development and society.

As a university that is committed to sustainability for the common good, MSU embraces SDG initiatives in key areas affecting research, publication, quality education, students and community engagement activities.

MSU is driven towards empowering the community with awareness, knowledge, skills and opportunities aligned with United Nations initiatives.

MSU is a global multi-ranked institution focused on building holistic human capital. While envisioning a better, more sustainable future for all, MSU champions equality by providing a level playing field through extensive efforts in transforming lives and improving the future of its students.

The postgraduate studies at MSU are carefully crafted to cultivate leadership and a real research contribution that address industrial hands-on challenges at the highest management level. Due to the tremendous and exciting state of flux within business and management communities, top managements must adapt rapidly to stay competitive, relevant and strategically positioned to tackle global trends by possessing the relevant postgraduate qualifications.

The postgraduate studies at MSU through its School of Graduate Studies (SGS) offers advanced degrees at MSc and PhD levels covering the wide areas, including computer science, information and communication technology, food service technology, biomedicine, engineering, applied science, health sciences, biomedical sciences, information technology, clinical pharmacy, pharmacy, design, medical physiology, public health and anatomy.

Extensive partnerships and collaborations with more than 350 institutions in over 40 countries worldwide provide comprehensive mobility opportunities for all MSU students, enhancing their graduate employability through global exposures by studies and internships abroad.

Based on the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia (MOHE) tracer study MSU graduate employability currently sees 99% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation. MSU is also rated by MOHE as having the SETARA Tier-5 Excellent Status for an Emerging University.

For more information on post graduate programmes, call 603-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my